5 Tips When Choosing Birthday Gifts

A birthday is a special moment in someone’s life. It is another milestone that deserves a celebration. Some people choose to let it pass like any other day, others choose to throw a party in celebration. Whether or not one chooses to celebrate their birthday, you should always be thoughtful enough to send them a gift to mark the day. That is if you know when their birthday falls, because it means you are close enough to them. If there’s a celebration and you are invited, it is even ruder to not show up with a gift. Choosing a gift is not an easy task. These tips will help you out of your dilemma;

Consider the budget

A gift isn’t a life and death situation. You don’t have to cripple your finances to get someone a birthday. Work with what you have and only purchase gifts you can easily afford. If you are facing financial difficulties at the moment, promise them to get the gift at a later date (and keep your promise). You can also use your creativity to make them gifts yourself. A hand-woven sweater, a D-I-Y birthday card etc. The ideas are endless. Nothing will speak love like a handcrafted gift.

Age is an important factor

While we all have our independent tastes and preferences, age is an important factor in influencing what gift to get someone. Each peer group has something trending in their circles, and some gifts are age-inappropriate. Imagine the horror of a friend bringing over wine to your daughter’s 13th birthday? Or the joke of gifting a teddy bear to a 40-year old lady friend.

Embrace creativity

Even when you purchase a gift, you can still get creative with it. Creativity isn’t limited to handcrafted gifts only. Your gift should put a smile on the face of your host. There are gifts shops that can customize gifts for you. If you are looking to add humor to the moment, you can Make Your Own Meme Comic and have them printed on the gift. Your efforts won’t go unappreciated.

Know what they like

Gifts are a way of communicating your thoughtfulness to somebody. You can’t be considerate and thoughtful of someone if you aren’t putting their interests first. Instead of getting something you think they will like, why not get them something they actually like. Ask them if you have to. Get them something they will find useful and not stash away to the back of the closet.

Try cash and gift vouchers

Tastes and preferences change every now and then. They may now not like what they loved on their last birthday. Honestly, it is difficult keeping with the personal tastes of everyone around you. Instead of suffering migraines trying to figure out a gift, why don’t you just hand over the cash you intended to use on a gift. That is a gift in itself. It leaves it open for your host to spend it on whatever they consider to be pressing to them. Gift vouchers are a great idea too. If the host is a career mom who barely has time for herself, a getaway treat would be awesome.

