Happiness at your workplace is not something that is born out of a slick work space, well designed office and location at a happening address. Neither is it about having a great boss and friendly colleagues. It is about having the right attitude and looking within. Here are 5 tips to help you be happy at work…

1. Believe in Yourself

Even if you are having a really bad day at work or have been given a really tough assignment, don’t panic or fret. Instead choose to believe in yourself and your abilities. Seek help and guidance from friends, family, bosses, seniors or colleagues who might be able to help. Partner and network with people who have the skills and the ability to get the job done, it is here that your own good self-image will help you approach and elicit help from other people.

Your confidence and calm demeanour will serve you well and help you think clearly and creatively to work your way out of the toughest circumstances.

2. See Opportunities Everywhere

One man’s loss is another man’s gain. Never lose sight of this universal truth. Look for opportunities to prove your mettle and your abilities; do this regularly. If you have a domineering superior who refuses to give you any authority but piles you with responsibilities, see opportunity in that as well. Let your work speak for you, recognition and appreciation will follow eventually.

Opportunities abound, you just need to recognize them… a dissatisfied customer, unwilling co-workers, bothersome bosses or juniors who need help are all windows of opportunity for you to add value, solve a problem and bond with people. The only thing you need to do is figure out how to make things work.

3. Keep Working Towards Your Life Goals

Don’t let failures and disappointments deter you. Keep working towards your life goals. As a teacher, my life goals include pushing students to excel, think creatively and find their potential while creating a body of knowledge through books, articles and the like. I am often disillusioned by how casually students approach carefully designed and executed assignments, their reticence and unwillingness to work hard. What do I do?

I keep trying anyways because I know I cannot lose sight of the bigger picture. At the end of the year if I have even five students who I have been able to mould then that takes me closer to my goal, one step at a time.

4. Stay Positive At All Times

While a lot of people say this and I am telling you too, positive thinking really is the only thing that can keep you sane, focused and make you approach situations and people with empathy and patience. Instead of complaining about darkness and wishing it would go away, we need to find a solution. Can we empty darkness in buckets or do we just light a lamp to dispel it?

If we keep looking at the downside then the glass will always be half empty. Instead look at it as half full waiting to reach the brim with a little help from you!

5. Remember…You Script the Story of Your Own Success

Once we realize that we alone are responsible for what happens to us then we know that the locus of control is “I, me alone”. It is you who script your story…the story of your life and career. If you were a script writer, what would you do? You would work towards a happy ending, pleasant twists, throw in opportunity to make your story better, right? Do the same with your life and work and see what a difference it will make.

