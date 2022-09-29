5 Things You Will Learn With A Special Education Qualification

There is a lot to be said about the world of education, particularly regarding younger children or those with special educational needs.

The curriculum of many countries has been criticized repeatedly for failing to integrate different learning styles, thus discriminating against children who may need additional support. In short, there has long been a call for more variety when it comes to teaching children, especially those who have special needs linked to autism spectrum (ASD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

So, if you are a teacher or teacher-to-be who wants to help this group of students, you may wonder what skills you will gain from earning a special education qualification. Read on to find out.

Identifying Issues

OK, so it’s fair to say that most children with ASD, ADD, or ODD will have issues with mainstream learning environments. While you are learning how to teach this group, you will be trained in more sensitive areas, too, such as how to identify if they are having problems at home or at school, which they may not be able to articulate. This is part of most special education qualifications, like the ones found at https://online.bankstreet.edu/.

Problem Solving

Working with children, in general, will require you to have great problem-solving skills. When you are looking to work with children who have special educational needs, this requirement will be ramped up. You will be able to solve issues related to clearer communication, conflict resolution, and building a rapport with the children you are working with and their parents, making the environment better overall.

Better Time Management

Time management is crucial when it comes to education, as each lesson will have a plan relating to teaching, assessing, and reviewing. This may seem like something that won’t be needed as much when working in special needs. Still, there is a surprising amount of emphasis on time management in this area, relating to meeting deadlines and ensuring that the children complete work. Also, being able to identify when children are falling behind and how best for them to catch up is another part of your role too, and this skill will develop as time goes on.

Flexible Learning

As mentioned earlier, there is a lot to be said about improvements being made in standard education. That is, if you have a child or children that are not able to copy down notes from a board or answer questions, they will need a different approach to learning. As a special education teacher, you will learn more interactive kinds of teaching, which may involve more games, and fewer quizzes and could revolve around more computer or television time. It all depends on the kids!

Alternative Assessments

Similarly, it is unlikely that a child who has ADHD or ASD is going to be able to sit through an hour-long exam, ticking boxes and writing paragraphs, especially if they are younger. So, as part of your training, you will be taught how to provide alternative assessments, to ensure that they are learning.

