5 Steps to Take Before Filing Bankruptcy

You are struggling financially. Perhaps you’ve just divorced and the strain of setting up a solo household has run up your credit card debt. Perhaps you are unemployed or under-employed. Perhaps you have had a major illness or injury and you have been hit with unreimbursed medical bills.

Whatever reason you are considering filing a bankruptcy petition, there are five things you should do first:

1. Determine whether there is a viable alternative to filing bankruptcy.

It is true that only bankruptcy can bring all creditors to the table and “stay” or stop any debt collection litigation filed against you. However, bankruptcy may not be your only option.

If your problem is that you are behind on your mortgage, but that otherwise, you can manage, it would be worthwhile to contact your mortgage lender to find out if you qualify for a mortgage modification. If your lender will work with you, you will save the time, money, and negative credit consequences of filing bankruptcy.

If you have only one major creditor, say, a credit card, and you just can’t make the monthly payments because they’ve gotten too high, consider transferring that balance to a 0% card to pay it off. Or, you might contact that lender and try to negotiate a workout, for instance, a lower interest rate and a lower monthly minimum payment.

If you’ve become unemployed, have several creditors, and aren’t eligible for a mortgage modification, bankruptcy is likely your best bet.

2. Determine whether bankruptcy will solve your problem.

Again, what sort of financial problem do you have?

If you are in arrears on child support or alimony, bankruptcy will not help you. That sort of debt is nondischargeable.

If you are burdened with student loans, again, bankruptcy will probably not help you – unless the reason you can’t afford to pay your monthly payment is that you have other debt you are paying, such as credit cards or medical debt. That sort of debt IS dischargeable so bankruptcy can help you afford to pay the debts that can’t be discharged.

3. Determine whether your assets are protected.

Before you file you should make a list of your assets and what each is worth, and apply state then federal exemptions to see if you can protect your assets from seizure and sale by the Trustee.

The state and federal exemptions are different so be sure to try each to see which works best for you. Your attorney can help you with this.

4. Determine whether there will be any ramifications to anyone else by your filing.

If you’ve co-signed someone’s car loan and file bankruptcy, know that the lender will likely repossess the car. Why? Because you are discharged of the underlying debt and the lender can no longer collect from you should the co-signer fail to pay.

If you own a house with someone else and are on the mortgage, the mortgage lender may similarly have a problem – however, mortgage lenders have been known to turn a blind eye when a joint tenant files bankruptcy but the mortgage continues to be paid. Still, there is a risk you can lose the house. Consult with your attorney.

5. Determine whether Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 is appropriate given your situation.

Is it just that you need credit card debt and/or medical debt discharged? Chapter 7 is for you but you must income-qualify by taking the “means test.” If you do not pass the means test then the bankruptcy court assumes you have enough income to repay a small portion of what you owe through a three or five-year Chapter 13 plan.

Do you own a home but you are behind on the mortgage and can’t afford to continue to try to pay it? You can surrender the property in Chapter 7 and be discharged of the underlying debt. Same deal if you own a car you can’t afford.

Do you have regular income and you just need an opportunity to get caught up with your mortgage, support payments, or car loan or lease payments? Chapter 13 forces the lender to accept monthly payments to cure the arrears while you continue to make regular monthly payments outside the plan.

Conclusion

These are five important determinations you must make before filing anything. Of course, consulting with an experienced bankruptcy attorney will streamline the process and ensure that you have considered all angles and come up with the best plan to resolve your situation.

About the Author

Veronica Baxter is a blogger and legal assistant living and working in the great city of Philadelphia. She frequently works with David M. Offen, a busy bankruptcy attorney in Philadelphia.

