5 Reasons You Need Desiccated Coconut in Your Dishes

Are you always on the lookout for new menu ideas? Do you like the idea of combining interesting tastes and textures in your food creations? If so, you may have overlooked one classic and creative ingredient. Desiccated coconut is the unsung hero in sweet and savoury concoctions. You may have seen it on the shelf, but do you know how to use it? And what exactly does “desiccated” mean?

What is Desiccated Coconut?

Many people think desiccated means shredded. The meaning is closer to “removing moisture”. It does not necessarily need to be shredded, but it is dried. Desiccated coconut is the grated flesh of the nut which is dried in hot air. A lot of desiccated coconut is finely grated. You can also find flakes, shreds and chips of desiccated coconut.

1. Desiccated Coconut Adds Sweetness Without Calories

Coconut is high in fat. You need to eat it in moderation, but as an addition to a meal – sprinkled over breakfast cereal, or added to a granola bar, for example – you add sweetness without empty calories from added sugar. Refined sugar and synthetic sweeteners don’t add any nutritional value to a dish. Coconut does, and it also provides other nutrients to benefit health.

2. Plenty of Dietary Fibre

Dietary fibre is essential for promoting healthy digestion and it can even help you lose weight. Desiccated coconut provides beneficial levels of this nutrient. Fibre slows down your metabolism. It promotes the slow release of food into the stomach. It helps keep you feeling full, for longer, which reduces food cravings and over-consumption. Good levels of fibre in your body also help promote a diverse gut bacteria colony. This lowers the risk of heart disease and can protect against diabetes.

3. High Iron Content

Coconuts are high in iron. And iron is an essential element, which many people lack. The mineral helps to carry oxygen via red blood cells. This keeps organs functioning correctly. A lack of iron causes fatigue and anaemia. Eat a balanced diet to avoid anaemia, including desiccated coconut as a beneficial source of this vital nutrient.

4. Helps Prevent Osteoporosis and Arthritis

Desiccated coconut contains fatty acids that help strengthen bones and prevent osteoporosis. Coconuts also contain antioxidants and act as anti-inflammatory agents to reduce pain and promote joint movement.

5. Provides Hard-to-Find Nutrients

Desiccated coconut is an important source of the minerals manganese and copper. Both nutrients are not usually found in foods. Manganese is vital for spine and bone health. Copper helps treat chronic health conditions like Parkinson’s disease and cancer. It is not easy to find copper or manganese in foodstuffs, which is why desiccated coconut is such an important source.

Desiccated coconut is delicious and healthful, but it is important to eat this food in moderation. It contains fat, and consuming high levels of fat can lead to weight gain. But as an addition to a balanced meal, coconut is highly advantageous.

