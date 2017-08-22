5 Reasons for Having an ESA Animal

There is a lot of talk about emotional support animals nowadays. From how they help people to get through their troubles to how they can go places with us (or not), you will find that there are a lot of these animals helping and working with people when they need the help. That being said, why would someone need an ESA? Let’s take a closer look.

Insomnia. There is a lot of research out there that shows that, if you sleep with a dog or a dog is near you in the evening, that it can actually help to fend off sleeping disorders. That’s why many people have suggested that dogs can be a great emotional support animal, allowing people to get the rest that they need to get through their days. Anxiety. Anxiety is always a big problem for a lot of people and it is the disorder that most often gets prescribed ESA’s. People who have problems with anxiety will, quite often, feel much more relaxed and confident when they have an emotional support animal with them. Agoraphobia and Panic Disorders. If you have a panic disorder, you know that the worst feeling is when you’re worried that you are going to have a panic attack. If you avoid situations where panic attacks may occur in the first place, then you likely have a disorder that is known as agoraphobia. ESA’s can be huge in the treatment of both panic disorders and agoraphobia because, by having a support animal with you in those situations, you are less likely to have a panic attack. And, if you do have a panic attack, your ESA is trained to help you to deal with the situation in a positive manner. Depression. Need a pick me up? ESA’s can help to lift your mood and make it that much easier for you to get up out of bed in the morning. They can also help you feel like you have a purpose – which, in the long run, can prevent other issues like suicidal thoughts from becoming an even bigger problem. PTSD. People who have dealt with any sort of trauma (veterans, sexual abuse, mental abuse, etc) find that having someone with them all of the time can be helpful. An ESA can provide that security while, at the same time, allowing you to have a companion that will help you to feel loved and cared about, no matter who you are. That can be advantageous in healing.

We all know that these sorts of disorders are invisible and hard to see from the outside. Because of that, you want to make sure that you have an emotional support animal letter so that you can let people know what is going on and why you have what is often perceived as a pet with you. Take the time to get diagnosed, get the paperwork taken care of, and you can have your ESA when you need to have them with you.

