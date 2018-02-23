5 Important Tips to Throw a Great Wedding

Planning a wedding is stressful. It is not an easy task at all especially if it is to be a great wedding. To come up with something nice requires a lot of effort to put things right. There are things that you should know whether you’re a wedding planner or not. If you don’t have any idea we’ve some helpful tips here for you.

Prepare in Advance

A wedding needs proper planning and preparation. Savings at least for two years will old will reduce worries about the budget. When you have a lot of time on your hands you're able to put everything together without any pressure. Make a list of everything you need for the wedding.

Guests Are Important

A wedding without guests sucks. Estimate the number of guests you are expecting before paying for the wedding venue. Ensure the space is enough to accommodate you and your guests to sit and have fun on the dance floor.

Create a Budget

A budget is the most important part of wedding planning. It's the one which determines what kind of a wedding you are going to have. In your budget, you should first put the important things like venue and food. Compare prices with at least three service providers of your choice. Wining and dining your guests requires a lot of money, therefore, make a guest list that is affordable.

Choose the Right Season

Mother Nature is very important and it’s really annoying to have a wedding when the weather isn’t favourable. When choosing your wedding date make sure the season will be preferable both for you and your guests.

Create a Wedding Program

Time management is essential on your wedding day. Make sure there’s always time for everything like speeches, eating, dancing and more. A wedding program helps you to make things flow smoothly in an orderly manner.

