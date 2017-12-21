5 Hot Dates You Should Go On Now

It’s notoriously difficult to keep the romance alive in a long-term relationship. It’s equally difficult, though, to make a good first impression on a new love interest. Whether you have been with your partner for ten years or only known them for ten days, the activities you choose to do together matter. Don’t settle for a ho-hum date staying in and watching a movie when you can enjoy a night out on the town with the one you love. There are endless opportunities for fun when you start looking for new ways to spend time with your significant other.

The following ideas are just a few examples of how you can show you care and have a good time, too. Planning a great date isn’t about spending a ton of money or getting reservations at the most exclusive restaurant in town. It’s about enjoying yourself and spending quality time with the person you care about.

Go To a Local Casino

Who doesn’t fantasize about escaping to Vegas and hitting all the best casinos? Gambling is great fun, and it’s potentially lucrative, too. It’s certainly the perfect setting for a first date or an excursion with your longtime love. Luckily, though, you don’t have catch a plane to Nevada to take part in the fun. You can enjoy slots, poker and whatever other form of gambling suits your fancy by visiting a casino New Jersey. Keeping the fun local lets you enjoy the appeal of big city outing without the expenses and stress of taking a trip.

Try a New Exotic Restaurant

You’re likely to find great food at a casino New Jersey, but if you’re craving some authentic and exotic cuisine, trying a new restaurant is another awesome date idea. According to Spoon University, trying new foods is not just exciting—it’s good for you. Expanding your palette is an adventure, and it’s even more fun when you are doing it with somebody else. Check out your local Indian food spot for some delicious curry dishes. If you’re in the mood for Asian, Thai is a great option, and Greek food is always a good idea—try the tabbouleh!

Go to an Aquarium

If you don’t feel like eating fish, maybe you’d rather watch them swim around. Aquariums are one of the most underrated date spots, but they are typically quite romantic and always interesting. You can see countless species of exotic fish and experience the wonders of marine life. The views are sure to spark interesting conversations and leave you and your partner feeling inspired by nature’s beauty. If there is not an aquarium nearby, you can also visit a zoo for the same effect. Taking in the wonders of the animal kingdom is a perfect activity to share with somebody.

Learn Something New Together

According to Redbook Magazine, learning something new with your significant other can be a great boost to your relationship. There are always classes and workshops that you can sign up for that offer opportunities to develop new skills and expand your knowledge. Doing this with a partner is an excellent bonding opportunity and, more importantly, a great time. Find something that aligns with both of your interests—a cooking class, for example, if you are both foodies. Alternatively, maybe a couple’s yoga class will help you both meditate and get fit. Explore your options and get learning!

See a Movie in the Theater

Netflix and chill didn’t become a thing for no reason. It seems the modern date consists of as little effort as possible—to the extent that you may not even leave the house! You certainly aren’t alone if you yearn for more than this form of domesticated dating. Seeing a movie is a classic activity, though, and it’s time to reclaim its reputation. Rather than staying in, take your significant other out to the theater to see the latest flick and enjoy some popcorn. It may not be the fanciest date, but it is reliably a good time.

Going on a great date is ultimately about the company you share. With the right person, anything is fun. It’s always worth the extra effort, though, to plan an outing that both of you will enjoy—and grow closer during. These ideas are just a starting point, and your imagination is truly the limit when it comes to creative dates!

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.