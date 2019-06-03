Horseback riding is fun, adventurous, and best of all, it has a touch of class to it. That’s why most equestrian performance sporting events are usually associated with the rich. But that’s not to say that anyone can’t enjoy horseback riding. All you need is a good horse trainer, and you are good to go. With the right skills, you can easily take up horseback riding as a hobby, and even tour different places all across the world for a unique horse adventure. Speaking of which, are there really adventurous places that one can visit for horse adventure? The answer to that is yes. There are many of them, but to simplify things for you, here are 5 horse adventure holiday places to visit.



1. The Murieta Equestrian Center in California

This is the one place that every horse lover should aim to visit. This center holds some of the biggest equestrian events in the U.S. As such, you are sure that by visiting, you will get up close with some of the best-bred horses in the world. On top of that, you get to interact with some of the biggest names in the world of horse racing. That’s quite thrilling and makes Murieta Equestrian Center a place worth visiting.



2. Hovsgol in Mongolia

If you want more than just visiting sports like events, and want to learn more about horses, then you need to consider Hovsgol, a province in Northern Mongolia. The people of Mongolia have a long history with horses. Horses have always been a part of their culture, and they haven’t let that culture die. Here you will learn a lot about horse breeding, as well as how horses used to be used in war, in ancient Mongolia. They are lessons that are worthy of a holiday for any serious horse lover.



3. Cappadocia in Turkey

This is one of the best places in the world for a horse adventure, while also getting to enjoy amazing geography. Cappadocia’s history is so intertwined with horses that it is nicknamed, the land of beautiful horses. One thing you will love about this place, is getting to ride a horse through rugged geographical features. You will also get to enjoy thousands of years old architectural structures, while riding through this region. It’s a place worthy of a holiday by horse lovers.



4. Patagonia in Chile

This is another amazing destination that a horse lover should consider for a holiday. Here, you will enjoy the thrill of riding through sharp glaciers and other mountain environments. What’s even more interesting is that you will get to ride a highly respected horse breed, the criollo. These horses are known for their toughness, and were the favorite breed for the Spaniards in their conquest journeys across South America.



5. Golden Circle in Iceland

If you want to enjoy the sight of beautiful and really gentle horses, then you need to head to the Golden Circle in Iceland. Here, you will come across some of the most beautiful horses in the world – they look like ponies. You can ride one as you enjoy a journey across Iceland enjoying its geography, including its world-renowned hot-springs.



