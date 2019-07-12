5 Great Ways To Turbocharge Your Immune System

Author: Trevor Charles

Many of the critical health problems that become life-threatening can be averted by a strong immune system. Unfortunately, due to genetic or environmental factors, some people have weaker immune systems than others.

Some of the indications that your immune system is weak include regular or persistent digestive issues, inflammation of internal organs, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and virtually any other illness that happens frequently and makes you weak.

The good news is that while some of the conditions linked to poor immunity may be chronic, there are some things that you can do to turbocharge your immune system. Next, we look at the top 5 ways to boost your immune system.

Exercise Regularly

Working out is one way to stay fit and keep obesity at bay. However, the aesthetic benefits of working out are nothing compared to the health benefits. When you work out regularly, at least 30 minutes per session, 4 times a week, you’ll increase blood flow to different parts of your body.

Your heart will become stronger, and you will dramatically reduce the risk of having upper respiratory infections. Your exercises need to be a combination of cardiovascular workouts and strength training. You don’t need to train as a pro athlete – unless you are in the run to be NFL MVP of 2019 – so you just need to do exercises that are adequate at your needs.

Start small and work your way up as you build your endurance. Also, make sure you talk to your health care provider before you start a new exercise routine.

Drink Water Regularly

Have you ever heard that water is life? This statement isn’t far from the truth because the human body can survive without food for up to 21 days but cannot survive without water for more than four days.

By drinking water regularly, you’ll be giving your immune system the strength it needs to protect you from viruses and keep your body healthy. If you enjoy drinking soda or beer a lot, chances are your body isn’t getting the amount of water it needs to function at optimal levels.

To improve your immunity and stay hydrated, slowly replace sugary and alcoholic drinks with water. You don’t need to go cold turkey. You can start little by little until your body adapts. You can start by drinking at least five glasses of water a day. Increase your intake gradually. There are many mobile apps that can help you track your water intake and to remind you to drink water at regular intervals.

Make Fruits And Vegetables A Big Part Of Your Diet

Fruits and vegetables aren’t just good for kids. People of all ages can turbocharge their immune systems by adding lots of fruits and vegetables to their diet. Aim for at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

Fruits can be added to your regular meal, or they can be taken as snacks during the day. When picking out vegetables, aim for high volume, above-ground vegetables. These ones contain lots of water and little starch, so you don’t need to worry about your waistline.

In fact, with fresh fruits, vegetables, and high fiber foods as the staple of your diet, you’ll lose weight gradually over time.

When adding high fiber foods to your diet, make sure you start small and increase your intake gradually. Eating too much fiber at once when you’ve not been eating it before can cause bloating.

Limit Processed Foods And Spice It Up

Processed foods are packed with chemicals and sodium. This is why they fall under the unhealthy food category. While they are delicious, they aren’t meant to be the staple of a healthy diet. Does this mean you should not eat cake or pizza again? Not at all.

All you need to do is limit your intake of foods that are heavily processed. They weaken your immune system and make you add weight.

Your regular, home-cooked meals should be loaded with healthy species like garlic, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, pepper, and other healthy spices. Just like with exercising, make sure you consult your healthcare provider before you change your diet.

Avoid Stress And De-stress When Necessary

None of the options listed above will matter if you are always stressed out. Stress is one factor that makes the immune system weak over time. When you’re stressed out, your body becomes tense, and you will always be in a fight or flight mode.

You’ll be overworking your organs by not giving your body the rest and relaxation it needs. To reduce stress, make sure you sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours at night. You can also seek meditation, massage therapy, and acupuncture to reduce stress.

Most importantly, avoid stressful situations at all costs. No relationship or job is worth the damage that being constantly stressed can cause your immune system.

To sum up, these are the top five ways to turbocharge your immune system. Each point has its benefits. So, instead of practicing just one, incorporate all five into your daily life.

