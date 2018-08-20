5 Exercise Ideas for Seniors

Old age comes with a myriad of health issues. Living an active lifestyle has many benefits for all stages of life—and especially for elderly people—because it helps to prevent cardiac problems, diabetes and some kinds of cancers. Also, an active lifestyle will lessen pain from arthritis. As a senior, or if helping a senior with exercise, it’s recommended that you check with your doctor prior to embarking on any exercise. In addition to exercising, seniors need to have a well balanced diet in order to get all the necessary nutrients to sustain their bodies, to repair tissues and for the energy to exercise. To supplement the diet and workouts, some well researched steroids from europe steroids can help to keep senior citizens in good shape.

So what are some exercises that seniors can do to keep fit without hurting themselves? Read on for a look at some of the workouts.

Aerobics

Aerobics help elderly people torch calories, keep their joints moving, reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure, enhance heart health and maintain energy at optimum levels. Some of the aerobic exercises for seniors are tennis, swimming and quick walks—these are moderate exercises. Some high-intensity activities include running and hiking.

Squats

Squats are good for building muscles. To start, do low-impact exercises, like squatting in front of a secure chair. Place your hands in front of your body and lower your body, almost like in a sitting position. Rest a bit and repeat the activity for two sets of 10 reps. Support yourself by holding onto the chair if the exercise proves a bit difficult.

Curling biceps

To prevent losing the ability to lift things due to reduced strength as you age, you can do arm curls to strengthen the muscles that complete such tasks. Whether you are seated or standing, hold some hand weights at your side, with your palms facing upwards and elbows pushed in. Lift the weights toward your chest. Maintain this position for about a second, then gradually lower your arms. Repeat the movement 10 times, then rest and do another set.

Push-ups

Although common push-ups are perfect exercises for muscles in the arms, chest and shoulders, they may be difficult for elderly adults to complete correctly. You can still get the full benefits by modifying the push-ups, and doing wall push-ups instead. Stand at an arm’s length in front of a blank wall, lean toward the wall and press your palms flat onto the wall. Bend your arms and gradually bring your upper body close to the wall. Maintain the position for a while, then push your body back so that your arms straighten again. Repeat the motion 10 times, and then take a break before doing another set.

Stretching the upper body

You will be emphasizing your arms and chest muscles. You are to stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with your arms at your sides, then bring both your hands behind your back and grasp them together. Pull back your shoulders and maintain the position for about 30 seconds. Resume your normal position before doing the movement again. The workout promotes flexibility, which is crucial in order to benefit from your exercise programs.

