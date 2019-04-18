5 Awesome Reasons to Retire in Phuket

Retirement is the time in your life to relax and enjoy some downtime after all the years of being busy with your work. Your golden years are a great time for you to explore the various things you didn’t get a chance to when you were younger because of family and other commitments. However, as you get older, and so do your children, you have more freedom to try the things you’ve always wanted to.

Royalty Free Photo

Thailand has become a very popular destination for retirees who are looking for a change in scenery and to enjoy everything that the country has to offer. Here are just five awesome reasons why you should retire in Phuket, Thailand’s largest island which resides south of Bangkok.

Cost of Living

Just like the rest of the country, the cost of living in Phuket is relatively low. Especially when compared to the cost of living in America, as it estimated to be around 30 to 40 percent cheaper. The average rent price is around 50 percent cheaper in Thailand than in the US. This makes it extremely popular amongst retirees as they are on a fixed income and want to make their pension and savings last as long as possible.

The Locals

The local people in Phuket are known for being friendly and welcoming individuals that will make you feel at home in their country. Thai people are famous for their warmth and hospitality to new people. Generally, you will find that they wear relaxed and comfortable western clothes, but will wear more traditional Thai outfits for celebrations and religious ceremonies.

Thai people and the Thai culture are two of the awesome reasons why you should retire in Phuket.

Amazing Places to Live

As discussed earlier, the cost of living is a lot more affordable in Phuket than in other countries such as the US, so many retirees decide to retire there so they can benefit from a more luxurious standard of living.

You can buy private villas Phuket that are a great place for you to relax and enjoy everything that your retirement years have to offer.

The Weather

Another great reason why you should retire in Phuket is because of the awesome weather it offers all year round. Thailand has tropical temperatures that mean you can feel like you are on a holiday every day when living in Phuket!

Other Expats

As Phuket is a popular destination for both tourists and retirees you won’t struggle to meet other expats in the area that you can befriend. Thailand is full of small communities of people from all over the world who have come to live in Thailand and enjoy everything that the culture-rich country has to offer.

You can connect with other expats using the online platform InterNations and get information and tips based on where you are living.

There are many awesome reasons why you should spend your retirement years in Phuket, but the amazing views, great accommodation, and friendly Thai people are just a few.

