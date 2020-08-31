4 Reasons To See a Chiropractor During Pregnancy

It’s no secret that pregnancy produces extreme changes in the human body. Hormonal, physical, and emotional changes are all happening rapidly during pregnancy, and it can feel overwhelming. Making a chiropractor low back pain Austin appointment can make a huge difference in the way you feel throughout your pregnancy. Here a few reasons you should book that first appointment.

1. Relieve Sciatic Pain

One of the most common complaints later in pregnancy is sciatic nerve pain, or sciatica. As your baby grows, the weight presses on the sciatic nerve, causing pain that can sometimes be debilitating. A sciatica chiropractor Austin can help to relieve some of that pressure and allow you to walk and move more freely.

2. Shorten Labor and Delivery

While nothing is guaranteed, there is some evidence that suggests seeing a chiropractor can make your labor and delivery easier. Getting regular adjustments helps your spine, hips, and pelvis align, which makes an easier pathway for baby to move through. The treatment can also release tension and pain that make labor more stressful and difficult. Being relaxed and at ease makes for a more favorable delivery.

3. Improve Mental Health

Even if it doesn’t shorten your labor, being relaxed can help you remain calm and focused throughout the process. Pregnancy comes with its own stresses too, making sure your home is ready, your finances are in order, and maternity or paternity leave is squared away. Treating your body to an adjustment or massage can help you relax and recharge. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and a chiropractor can help with both in one appointment.

4. Practice Self Care

Pregnancy is demanding and exhausting. Your body is constantly doing unseen work that is hard to fully comprehend. Taking time for yourself is important, and learning to do it before you are thrown into the busyness of motherhood is crucial. Add to that the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy and it’s likely you could use some pampering. It may feel silly at first, especially if you aren’t used to setting aside time for yourself, but a quick adjustment is a great place to start. It’s less indulgent than a full spa day but still gives you a few minutes of peace and leaves you feeling better than when you arrived.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by stress, tension, or pain during your pregnancy, chiropractic treatment could be a big help. It might be the difference between a difficult pregnancy and an uncomplicated one.

