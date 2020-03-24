4 Common Overuse Injuries of the Lower Extremities

People who lead especially active lifestyles or who practice poor ergonomics may be at greater risk for developing overuse injuries of the feet and legs. These types of injuries are much more common than those due to accident or trauma.

Treatment of these conditions usually involves a period of rest during which you must refrain from the activity that caused the symptoms. In some cases, fascial stretch therapy Burlington ON may be helpful, depending on the type of injury.

1. Plantar Fasciitis

The plantar fascia is a string of tissue that supports the arch of your foot. When it becomes irritated, it can cause sharp pain near the heel on the sole of your foot. Unusually for this type of injury, the pain is usually better with activity and worse with rest. Treatment options for plantar fasciitis include steroid injections, foots splints to be worn at night, physical therapy stretching exercises, and orthotics that you place in your shoe to better support the arch of your foot.

2. IT Band Syndrome

The iliotibial band is a thick band of strong tissue that runs from your hip down the outside of your thigh to your knee. When the IT band becomes irritated, it causes pain in the knee. It is not entirely clear what causes IT band syndrome, but it does tend to occur more often in athletes, particularly long-distance runners. Clearly, repetitive extension and flexion of the knee leads to irritation of the IT band, perhaps because of the friction caused when it moves across the lower edge of your thighbone with motion.

3. Patellar Tendonitis

The scientific name for the kneecap is the patella. The patellar tendon connects it to the shin and holds it in place. Symptoms of patellar tendonitis include burning pain, tenderness, and swelling. These may be worse with activity, particularly jumping or squatting. Patellar tendonitis is common among people who perform jumping sports. Obesity is a risk factor, as are hard playing surfaces and wearing shoes with insufficient padding.

4. Trochanteric Bursitis

Pain on the outside of the hip may indicate trochanteric bursitis. The long bone in your leg is called the femur. The greater trochanter is a point on the femur near where it attaches to the pelvis. It is covered by a sac of fluid called a bursa that helps protect it as it moves. Repetitive use can cause the bursa to become irritated, which results in trochanteric bursitis pain. This may occur when you transition from sitting to standing, or when you lie on the affected side.

Your doctor can assess your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment options.

