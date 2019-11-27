4 Best Supplements for Better Sleep

Sleeping disorders are a major public health issue and can have a severe domino effect on the rest of your life. This is why you should take the steps necessary to get the sleep that you need if you want to perform optimally and avoid a variety of health complications.

Royalty free image

Thankfully, there are some proven supplements that have been shown to have a beneficial effect on sleep patterns. These supplements could help with the quality and duration of your sleep while allowing you to fall asleep better. Here are some of the best supplements for sleep.

GABA

GABA is one of the supplements that has been growing in popularity as a sleep aid, and one of the most powerful out there. GABA is a neurotransmitter, which are compounds that lodge themselves between brain cells and influence how they communicate. GABA induces brain waves that are more conducive to sleep.

But few know that you can stimulate the production of GABA naturally without supplementation. Companies like NeuroScience, for instance, have sleep support supplements that combine all sorts of ingredients such as valerian, L-theanine, and melatonin, which have all been shown to promote the type of brain waves necessary for better sleep. These supplements have the advantage of having your body relying on its own GABA production instead of getting it from an external source, which could lead to dependence.

Valerian Root

We’ve just spoken about valerian root, and it is one of the most ancient and well-known natural supplements for sleep. And there is plenty of science that supports its efficiency as a sleeping aid. In one particular study, people who took some valerian root extract before sleep rated their sleeping experiences better after. Valerian root can be taken orally through capsules, as part of another supplement, or as a tea.

Magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for good health and is involved in many processes in the body. It plays an especially important role in heart health and brain function.

Magnesium is said to help quiet down the body and the mind, which is what makes it such a great sleeping aid. Magnesium is also a GABA precursor and can increase the production of the neurotransmitter naturally.

Lavender

Aromatherapy is also increasingly being used to improve sleep, and lavender has been shown to be one of the most powerful extracts for better sleep. Some studies have even shown that simply smelling some lavender a few minutes before sleep could be enough to significantly improve sleep quality.

Lavender has been shown to be particularly effective with people suffering from mild insomnia and the elderly. As a matter of fact, one study found that lavender was more potent than popular sleeping medication for older adults, without any of the side effects.

Conclusion

You should do everything in your power to make sure that you have a good night’s sleep. We strongly suggest that you start looking at a few of these supplements and see which ones could help the best.

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.