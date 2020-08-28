3 Apartment Decorating Ideas for a Cozy Home

When you live in a small apartment that feels outdated or cramped, it can be tough to figure out how to decorate it so it feels like a truly chic, cozy home. Feeling happy with your home is an essential part of your overall well-being, especially if you’ve been spending more time at home as of late, so putting in the effort to personalize it and make it feel truly yours can be more than worth it. Redecorating might seem like a hassle, but it doesn’t have to be! There are a few easy ideas you can implement today for an instantly cozier apartment.

1. Use Your Wall Space Creatively

If your apartment is short on square footage or you simply don’t have much room left for bulky new furniture, turn to your walls instead. Filling up wall space with unique items can be a creative way to express your personality without taking up extra floor space. You can frame and hang up treasured family photos, buy handmade paintings online to place strategically around the apartment as focal points, hang up fairy lights or even add a fresh coat of paint to an accent wall.

2. Get Rid of Clutter With Organizational Storage

While storage might not seem like an exciting decorating idea, the truth is, clutter can make your home feel more crowded and cramped than it is. By getting rid of clutter and putting it away neatly, you add a sense of order to your space, which may allow you to relax and enjoy it more. You can even buy cute organizational bins that go with your decorating theme.

3. Change Your Curtains

Finally, if you’re happy with the inside of your apartment but feel that it just doesn’t get enough natural light to feel like a breezy, open space, consider changing your curtains. It might come as a surprise, but just switching up your window dressings can make a big difference to the feel of the apartment. For instance, sheer curtains can help let more natural light in. You can also get dressing that matches the rest of your décor.

